Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 111,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,334,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $654,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,636,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 67,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 50,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Commerce Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.48 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Commerce Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $66.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.29. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.81 and a 1-year high of $72.60.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.86% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 28.61%.

Insider Transactions at Commerce Bancshares

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,204,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,812,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director David W. Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $213,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,204,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,812,717.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas J. Noack sold 715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $50,300.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,819 shares of company stock worth $1,115,639 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.