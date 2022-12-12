Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 74,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,184,000. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 0.6% of Walleye Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after buying an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total transaction of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,401,918.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $434.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $399.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.87. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. Argus lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.11.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

