Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stake Raised by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 83.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,348 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,955 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Walmart by 100.0% during the first quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in Walmart by 60.6% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 265 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE WMT traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $146.23. 37,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,107,589. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 price target on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.26.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,038,431.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total value of $1,301,260.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,488,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,457,283.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,184,546 shares of company stock valued at $924,081,520 in the last quarter. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

