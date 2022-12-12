Waltonchain Trading 6.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 12th. One Waltonchain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001271 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. Waltonchain has a market cap of $17.76 million and $440,531.76 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,421,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,446,000 tokens. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

