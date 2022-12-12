Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.06

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B (NYSE:WPCB – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.06 and last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 6700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.05.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.89.

Institutional Trading of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 17.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,712,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after purchasing an additional 252,789 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 482,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the third quarter worth $4,712,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B by 28.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B in the third quarter valued at about $2,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

About Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-B

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-B does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

