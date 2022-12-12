WAX (WAXP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.67 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 12th. WAX has a market capitalization of $130.15 million and $3.67 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WAX has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WAX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WAX

WAX (CRYPTO:WAXP) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,960,913,516 coins and its circulating supply is 2,301,438,877 coins. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official website is wax.io.

Buying and Selling WAX

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,960,913,516.459444 with 2,301,219,256.180135 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.05617114 USD and is down -4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,824,190.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

