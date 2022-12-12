WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Walt Disney by 8.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.8% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $93.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $170.72 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average of $102.52. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $160.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

