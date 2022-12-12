WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 1,746.5% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $41.74 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.35 and a 200-day moving average of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.09.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.