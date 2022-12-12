WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $2.96 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,766 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $542.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $506.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $529.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.20. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.73 and a 1 year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.30, for a total value of $244,035.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.16.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

