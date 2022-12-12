WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,945,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 134.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com raised General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.27.

General Dynamics Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:GD opened at $247.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.24. The stock has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $197.03 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

