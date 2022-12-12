Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) to Equal Weight

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

NASDAQ HZNP traded up $15.07 on Monday, reaching $112.36. The stock had a trading volume of 44,446,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,544. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $57.84 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.96.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

