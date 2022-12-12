Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $60.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OLLI. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.60.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OLLI opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $37.67 and a 52-week high of $72.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 144.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.