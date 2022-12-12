WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Director Sells C$42,135.00 in Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) Director Eric Ellenbogen sold 15,900 shares of WildBrain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.65, for a total transaction of C$42,135.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,275,537 shares in the company, valued at C$3,380,173.05.

WildBrain Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WILD traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$2.95. 61,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,552. WildBrain Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$1.84 and a 1 year high of C$3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$510.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on WILD. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cormark dropped their target price on shares of WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Featured Stories

