Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Given New $109.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $123.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.03% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WSM. Wedbush lowered Williams-Sonoma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $170.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.06.
WSM traded down $1.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.58. 11,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,911. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $182.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.95.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,104,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $788,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,242 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC boosted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,655,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,077,000 after buying an additional 630,830 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 488,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after acquiring an additional 294,602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 24.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,408,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,292,000 after acquiring an additional 273,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter worth about $19,117,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
