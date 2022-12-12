Williams-Sonoma (WSM) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE: WSM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/12/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $123.00 to $109.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/28/2022 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $150.00.

11/21/2022 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2022 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $192.00.

11/18/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $170.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $170.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $192.00 to $151.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $195.00 to $155.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/18/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $120.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $143.00 to $131.00.

11/8/2022 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $190.00.

10/31/2022 – Williams-Sonoma had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $156.00 to $135.00.

10/24/2022 – Williams-Sonoma was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $160.00.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,911. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.95. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.58 and a 52-week high of $182.02.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.91%.

Insider Activity at Williams-Sonoma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total value of $1,148,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,845,837.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 69.9% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 37.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

