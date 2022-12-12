Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFCP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 90.8% from the November 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wintrust Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:WTFCP traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.37. 46 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,373. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. Wintrust Financial has a twelve month low of $24.16 and a twelve month high of $28.40.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, January 1st will be issued a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

About Wintrust Financial

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial stock. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. ( NASDAQ:WTFCP Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 838,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,143,000.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

