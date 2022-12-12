Wolfden Resources (CVE:WLF) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Wolfden Resources Co. (CVE:WLF – Get Rating) was down 11.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 15,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 76,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Wolfden Resources Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40.

About Wolfden Resources

Wolfden Resources Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, zinc, lead, and sulphide deposits. Its flagship project is a 100% owned the Rice Island project that covers 2,611 acres of land located in the Snow Lake-Flin Flon greenstone belt, Manitoba.

