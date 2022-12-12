Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $10.50 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 12th. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.50 billion and $14,728.16 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00001773 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 34,277,702,082 coins and its circulating supply is 34,471,789,685 coins. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 34,277,702,081.605 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.30507746 USD and is down -2.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $54,069.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

