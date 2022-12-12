Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Market Cap Reaches $60.60 Million

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $60.60 million and approximately $34,250.73 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be purchased for $0.0354 or 0.00000208 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,069,986,431 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,714,217,750 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,070,373,095 with 1,714,183,665 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.0353189 USD and is down -1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $46,141.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Everscale should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

