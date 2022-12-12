XSGD (XSGD) Price Hits $0.73

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. Over the last week, XSGD has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. One XSGD token can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00004293 BTC on major exchanges. XSGD has a total market cap of $50.09 million and approximately $875,543.59 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $901.96 or 0.05300539 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.00508215 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,123.97 or 0.30111961 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,557,986 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog.

XSGD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

