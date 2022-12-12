Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Up 602.2% in November

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,200 shares, an increase of 602.2% from the November 15th total of 18,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Yatra Online Stock Up 0.5 %

Yatra Online stock opened at $2.23 on Monday. Yatra Online has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $3.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.40.

Institutional Trading of Yatra Online

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mak Capital One LLC increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 12,170,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,422 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 10.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,207,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 205,574 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 2.3% during the third quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,188,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yatra Online by 13.3% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,920,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,321,000 after buying an additional 225,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Think Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the third quarter worth about $3,122,000. 49.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

