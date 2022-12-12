yearn.finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.31 Million (YFI)

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 12th. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $6,646.91 or 0.39132986 BTC on exchanges. yearn.finance has a market capitalization of $243.53 million and $18.31 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, yearn.finance has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002035 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $891.54 or 0.05246246 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00507126 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000256 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,106.22 or 0.30047458 BTC.
About yearn.finance
yearn.finance’s launch date was July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,666 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,638 tokens. yearn.finance’s official message board is medium.com/iearn. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @iearnfinance. yearn.finance’s official website is yearn.finance.
Buying and Selling yearn.finance
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yearn.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yearn.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yearn.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.
