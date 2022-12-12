YES WORLD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12.61 Million (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last week, YES WORLD has traded 10.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $12.61 million and $1.08 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YES WORLD token can currently be bought for $0.0149 or 0.00000087 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $914.00 or 0.05356625 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $87.67 or 0.00513806 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,194.41 or 0.30442538 BTC.

About YES WORLD

YES WORLD’s genesis date was April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official website is yesworld.io. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling YES WORLD

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

