Zcash (ZEC) Market Capitalization Tops $730.28 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One Zcash coin can currently be bought for $45.92 or 0.00267804 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a market capitalization of $730.28 million and $43.73 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zcash has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00086937 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00059610 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001213 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003080 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000221 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,903,950 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

