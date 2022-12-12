Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Zendesk Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $130.83.
Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at Zendesk
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zendesk
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,219,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 3,438,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,165 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $106,104,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $92,004,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8,318.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 860,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,509,000 after purchasing an additional 850,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.
About Zendesk
Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.
