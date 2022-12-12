Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Zendesk Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $77.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.54 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $54.16 and a 12 month high of $130.83.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $416.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.19 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zendesk

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zendesk

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $534,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,147.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZEN. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in Zendesk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,219,000. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 3,438,087 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $261,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,165 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $106,104,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk during the 3rd quarter worth $92,004,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8,318.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 860,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,509,000 after purchasing an additional 850,607 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.