ZEON Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (ZEON)

ZEON (ZEON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 12th. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ZEON has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. ZEON has a market capitalization of $119.99 million and $190,055.52 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $893.33 or 0.05253583 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.00508554 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,123.72 or 0.30132085 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON’s launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 tokens. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network. The Reddit community for ZEON is https://reddit.com/r/zeonnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZEON

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain.ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

