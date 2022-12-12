Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.07

Zimtu Capital Corp. (CVE:ZC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 176000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Zimtu Capital Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.96 million and a P/E ratio of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 26.23 and a current ratio of 27.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11.
About Zimtu Capital
Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties, technology and emerging cannabis sectors. It prefers to invest in Western Canada.
