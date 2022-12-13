1,343 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Purchased by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.5% of Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Truadvice LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $400.55 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $386.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.27.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

