2,187 Shares in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Bought by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,281,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 216.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 784,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,492,000 after buying an additional 536,702 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,665,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 864.6% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 31,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 28,445 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

MCHI stock opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.58. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $66.06.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.