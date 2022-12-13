250,000 Shares in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS) Purchased by HGC Investment Management Inc.

HGC Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI (NYSE:DMYS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,445,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned 0.81% of dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $418,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 1st quarter valued at about $970,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,956,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE DMYS traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.96. 14,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,438. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.86. dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.08.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. VI Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within the mobile application ecosystem or gaming, enterprise cloud, and consumer internet companies.

