2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Sees Large Volume Increase

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 741,762 shares.The stock last traded at $8.27 and had previously closed at $6.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of 2U from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of 2U to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $16.50 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.

2U Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $638.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04.

Institutional Trading of 2U

About 2U

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 10.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of 2U by 0.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 420,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the period.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

