2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Sees Large Volume Increase

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 42,213 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 741,762 shares.The stock last traded at $8.27 and had previously closed at $6.97.
A number of research analysts recently commented on TWOU shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of 2U from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of 2U from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of 2U to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $16.50 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.95.
The company has a market cap of $638.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04.
2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.
