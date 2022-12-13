311,648 Shares in KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Acquired by HGC Investment Management Inc.

HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 311,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of KKR Acquisition Holdings I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter valued at approximately $979,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,301,000. CSS LLC IL increased its stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 174.0% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 290,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 184,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KKR Acquisition Holdings I alerts:

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Price Performance

KKR Acquisition Holdings I stock remained flat at $10.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,880. KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.87.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Profile

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Acquisition Holdings I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.