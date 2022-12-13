3,894 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.3% of Private Trust Co. NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Alphabet by 44.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 3,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 31.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total transaction of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total transaction of $86,389.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,459.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,156 shares valued at $19,964,470. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $97.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.89. The company has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.77.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

