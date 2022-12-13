3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on DDD. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:DDD traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,768. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.54. 3D Systems has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.81.

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.39 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. On average, research analysts predict that 3D Systems will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,495.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $73,119.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,434 shares in the company, valued at $1,675,495.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,219.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,921 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of 3D Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in 3D Systems by 35.2% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in 3D Systems by 9.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,303 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its stake in 3D Systems by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

