48,455 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 48,455 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $18,676,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,012,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 11,168.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 29,263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,266,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $410.78 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $684.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a PE ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $397.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $412.79.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 400 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.01, for a total transaction of $166,404.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,892.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,489 shares of company stock valued at $1,019,634. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.