49,712 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Coston McIsaac & Partners

Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 49,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $1,954,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,651,000. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 855,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,942,000 after purchasing an additional 96,174 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.85. 11,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,538. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42.

