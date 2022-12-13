51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, December 15th

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, December 15th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, December 15th.
51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance
NYSE COE opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.27.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group
About 51Talk Online Education Group
51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.
Featured Stories
