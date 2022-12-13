51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Thursday, December 15th

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) are set to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, December 15th. The 1-4 reverse split was announced on Thursday, December 15th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, December 15th.

51Talk Online Education Group Stock Performance

NYSE COE opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.60. 51Talk Online Education Group has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $2.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

About 51Talk Online Education Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 219.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 53,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.49% of the company’s stock.

51Talk Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China, the Philippines, and internationally. The company operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international teachers.

