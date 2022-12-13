7,197 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Bought by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,809.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Howard Guild sold 20,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $1,062,809.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,682. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Schlumberger Stock Up 4.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.85.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $56.04. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.