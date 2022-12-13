8,062 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Seaside Wealth Management Inc.

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,062 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 0.3% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 591 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 328.1% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 189.7% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 564.6% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total value of $4,920,050.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,211,521.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,993 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,929 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.63.

CSCO opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.60 and a 12 month high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.