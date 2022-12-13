9,905 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 584,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,807 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 364.7% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,112,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,895,000 after purchasing an additional 873,190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $546,667,000 after buying an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,097,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $243,079,000 after buying an additional 282,870 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $227.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.38. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

