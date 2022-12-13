AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Down 64.0% in November

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 170 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,573. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $49.43.

AB Electrolux (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ELUXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 19.05%. On average, equities analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

