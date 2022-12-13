AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Short Interest Down 64.0% in November

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the November 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AB Electrolux (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 116 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a SEK 170 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.25.
Shares of OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,573. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $20.01 and a one year high of $49.43.
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
