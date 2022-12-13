AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Danske cut shares of AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 150 to SEK 135 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 215 to SEK 175 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 165 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $173.33.

Shares of SKFRY opened at $16.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.58. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $26.20.

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 12.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

