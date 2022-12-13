Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
ABCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.86) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.
Abcam Trading Up 3.7 %
NASDAQ:ABCM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 3,709,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,691. Abcam has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Abcam Company Profile
Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abcam (ABCM)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.