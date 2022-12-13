Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Abcam (NASDAQ:ABCM – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ABCM has been the topic of several other research reports. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Abcam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Abcam from GBX 1,700 ($20.86) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

NASDAQ:ABCM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.82. 3,709,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,691. Abcam has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $24.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Abcam Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCM. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Abcam in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Abcam during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Abcam by 71.3% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Abcam by 48.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Abcam during the third quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 11.82% of the company’s stock.

Abcam plc, a life science company, focuses on identifying, developing, and distributing reagents and tools for scientific research, diagnostics, and drug discovery. Its principal products include primary and secondary antibodies; conjugated antibodies and conjugation kits; singleplex and multiplex immunoassays; proteins and peptides that include cytokines; edited cell lines and lysates; and various other products, including cellular activity kits, miRNA kits, biochemicals, and cell signaling pathway tools.

