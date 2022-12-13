ABCMETA (META) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $48.38 Million

ABCMETA (META) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 13th. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $48.38 million and $20,280.49 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 23.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00013395 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005544 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00035125 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00043003 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005585 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00020600 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00241082 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003588 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000103 BTC.

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00057417 USD and is down -7.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $17,770.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

