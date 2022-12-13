ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Lifted to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAVMY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €12.25 ($12.89) to €13.00 ($13.68) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ABN AMRO Bank from €13.70 ($14.42) to €15.50 ($16.32) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €10.40 ($10.95) to €11.00 ($11.58) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on ABN AMRO Bank from €11.00 ($11.58) to €11.50 ($12.11) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.41.

Shares of OTCMKTS AAVMY opened at $13.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52. ABN AMRO Bank has a 52-week low of $8.47 and a 52-week high of $17.52.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

