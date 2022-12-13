Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. 1,157,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,924. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $9,956,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 971,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 122,043 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,553,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 736.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 651,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 573,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 47,468 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading

