Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. 1,157,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,924. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.97.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (FAX)
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.