Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Posted by on Dec 13th, 2022

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAXGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0275 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. 1,157,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,924. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $3.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $9,956,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 971,080 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 122,043 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth $2,553,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 736.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 651,072 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 573,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 429,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 47,468 shares during the last quarter. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.