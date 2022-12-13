Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock to $63.00. The company traded as high as $57.77 and last traded at $56.50, with a volume of 7565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

In related news, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael P. Mullican sold 81,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,893.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,854,521.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,101 shares of company stock worth $5,414,768. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter valued at $65,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s payout ratio is 4.23%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

