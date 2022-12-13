Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) Insider Sells $329,600.00 in Stock

Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) insider Derek Harmer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.24, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,446.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ACEL traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.28. 253,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,322. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $14.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.84 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.17.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). Accel Entertainment had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 43.85%. The firm had revenue of $266.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.83 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Accel Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Macquarie reduced their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACEL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Accel Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 28,100.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 111.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 2,400.0% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 87.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

