Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Buy Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $100.00 price target on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ATVI. Truist Financial raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $93.11.
Shares of ATVI stock opened at $77.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $58.02 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.32, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49.
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
