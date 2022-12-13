ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.59

ADVA Optical Networking SE (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.59 and last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 1925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average of $18.03.

ADVA Optical Networking (OTCMKTS:ADVOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). ADVA Optical Networking had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $181.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that ADVA Optical Networking SE will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

ADVA Optical Networking SE engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of optical and Ethernet-based networking solutions to deliver data, storage, voice, and video services worldwide. It offers open optical transport solutions, such as FSP 3000 open terminals, FSP 3000 open line systems, pluggables and subsystems, and optical access solutions; packet edge and aggregation products, including carrier Ethernet and programmable multilayer edge, metro aggregation, and edge computing products; disaggregated networking, such as packet optical terminals and ensemble activators.

